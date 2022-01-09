Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan transporting cargo along TRACECA corridor as usually
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The cargo is transported and transited between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor as usually, Rufat Bayramov, Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA, told Trend .
Bayramov said that cargo is transported both to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan by ferry and railway as usually.
The protests began in Kazakhstan on January 2, which escalated into riots. As a result, the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan flights were suspended.
-------
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: Delhi, Mumbai continue to see spike in Covid cases; EC prohibits physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 15
Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)