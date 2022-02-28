Azerbaijan's ASCO terminates transportation contracts in direction of Sea of Azov, Black Sea
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC terminated the transportation contracts in the direction of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, head of the press service of the company Mehman Mehdiyev told Trend.
According to him, the ASCO ships are in safe waters, and the General Cargo Ship Huseyn Javid proceeded to the Romanian coast for safety reasons.
"We are monitoring the situation, and all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety of ships and crew members," Mehdiyev said.
