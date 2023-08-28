Russian airline increases number of flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Russia’s IrAero Airlines will increase the number of flights from Krasnoyarsk to Baku to two from August 31, Trend reports.

The airline claims that a second flight is starting every Thursday from Krasnoyarsk to Baku. On Thursdays and Sundays, the airline will offer flights to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

On Thursday at 20:20 (GMT+7), flights from Krasnoyarsk will depart, arriving in Baku at 22:10 (GMT+4). The aircraft will take off at 11:30 (GMT+4) and land in Krasnoyarsk at 19:10 (GMT+7) in the opposite direction. The aircraft will take off on Sundays at 09:10 (GMT+4) and arrive in Krasnoyarsk at 16:50 (GMT+7). The local time is shown for both the departure and arrival periods.

The number of passengers traveling through Azerbaijan from January through July 2023 exceeded one billion, up 16.3% from the same time in 2022, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.