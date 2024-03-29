Russian AvtoVAZ figures on producing cars in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. AvtoVAZ JSC, a state-owned Russian automobile manufacturer, plans to produce 1,500 Lada cars of different models at its production site in Azerbaijan in 2024, Trend reports, referring to the JSC's press release.

The press release cites AvtoVAZ President Maksim Sokolov, who states that car production in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 4,000–5,000 units per year in the coming years.

"We commence with the 'Granta' model and aim to broaden our local production portfolio by the end of 2024, including the 'Niva' range, 'Legend' and 'Travel' models, along with the 'Vesta' range cars," Sokolov said.

According to the carmaker, a facility in Azerbaijan has been established to include a component reception zone, assembly shop, and parking lot for finished vehicles. Personnel engaged expressly for the project received extensive training from professionals in Russian Tolyatti, where AvtoVAZ's headquarters are located.

