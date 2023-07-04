SCO countries sign joint New Delhi declaration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. A joint New Delhi declaration was signed, following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which was held under the chairmanship of India in an online format, Trend reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has also participated in the summit and addressed the heads of state of other SCO members.

The document that the SCO member states signed confirms that the organization is not directed against other states and international organizations, as well as the openness of SCO members to cooperation with them in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the UN, the SCO Charter and international law.

The main principle is to take into account mutual interests and common approaches to solving regional and global problems.

The declaration also notes that the SCO member states stand for respect for the right of peoples to an independent and democratic choice of ways of their political and socio-economic development.

They pointed out that the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of states, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, as well as the non-use of force or threat of its use are the basis for the sustainable development of international relations.