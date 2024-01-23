Almaty airport operating as usual, following earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Almaty airport is operating as usual, Trend reports.

“There are no restrictions on the arrival and release of aircraft from the airport,” the airport’s press service said.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 7 quake hit China at 00:09 local time, causing strong tremors in Kyrgyzstan’s Jeti-Oguz, Aksy, and Tyup districts of Issyk-Kul region.

Uzbekistan experienced ground shakes reaching an intensity of up to 4 points. Kazakhstan’s Almaty recorded tremors measuring 6.7 in magnitude.