EBRD appoints new Central Asia managing director to base in Kazakhstan

17 January 2020 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Andre Küüsvek has been appointed as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) Managing Director for Central Asia, Trend reports with reference to EBRD.

In his new role, which he will assume on Feb.1, 2020 Küüsvek will be based in Kazakhstan’s capital - Nur-Sultan city, and oversee Bank’s operations in Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

“It is a great honour for me to lead the EBRD’s efforts in such a big and dynamic region. In many respects it feels like coming home to me because of my previous work experience in Kazakhstan. I will continue working on supporting the development of the private sector, the further integration of the region into the global economy and the improvement of the business environment,” Küüsvek said

In previous positions at the EBRD Küüsvek has served as Director for Local Currency and Capital Markets Development as well as country director in Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Küüsvek is a native of Estonia and graduated from the Stockholm School of Economics.

As Managing Director for Central Asia he is succeeding Bruno Balvanera, who will pursue new career opportunities outside the EBRD.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was founded in 1991 to create a new era in central and eastern Europe. The EBRD is owned by 69 countries, as well as the European Union and the European Investment Bank.

