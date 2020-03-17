Coronavirus cases count doubles in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Birtanov said that all of them have been quarantined, the persons with they were in contact have been identified, isolation process is underway.

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reaches 27 cases.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,150. Over 182,406 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,430 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

