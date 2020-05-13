Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Tajikistan amid coronavirus battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s humanitarian aid was delivered to Tajikistan amid the coronavirus battle, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Around 5,000 tons of Kazakh flour was delivered via railways in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards.

The cargo certificate was given by Kazakhstan’s Ambassador in Dushanbe Askar Tazhibaev to the Deputy Director of the Agency on the State Material Reserves under the Government of Tajikistan Sohibjon Ziyodulloev.

On May 7, 2020 Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express railways operator sent 60 covered wagons to Kyrgyzstan and 69 covered wagons to Tajikistan loaded with first grade flour.

The company noted that a total of 150 wagons carrying 10,000 tons of first-grade flour will be sent to Kazakhstan’s neighboring countries.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country stood at 5,417 cases. This includes 2,223 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 32 patients who passed away.

