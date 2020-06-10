More coronavirus-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Three more lethal coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan, bringing the total to 61, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Two of the cases were reported in country’s Turkestan region (men born in 1962, 1948), whereas one more case was reported in Pavlodar region (patient, born 1962).

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 13,319 cases. This includes 8,015 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 61 patients who passed away.

