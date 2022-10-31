Germany plans to open office of "hydrogen diplomacy" in Kazakhstan's Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. An office of "hydrogen diplomacy" is planned to be opened in Astana, Kazakhstan as part of Germany's initiative, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

This became known during the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock to Kazakhstan. Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affair of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met up with Baerbock.

During a press conference following the talks, she informed the reporters about the initiative.

"I am glad to announce that Germany is planning to open an office of "hydrogen diplomacy". In the future, this bureau will become a hub for the exchange of experts and responsible people from both countries in the future. The aim is absolutely clear - reduction of emissions. Germany wants to reduce emissions from industry and transport to zero and at the same time protect the well-being and development of the people of both countries," Baerbock said.

Kazakh side supported the initiative on the creation of the office of "hydrogen diplomacy" in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan welcomes the offer of the German side and thanks Baerbock for this initiative. The country is ready to support it in every possible way,” Tleuberdi said.

He noted that interaction in the field of primary processing of raw materials, rare earth metals, necessary for high-tech sectors of the economy, as well as the creation of production of environmentally friendly energy sources in Kazakhstan, is seen as very relevant and promising.

"The legal basis for this was created back in 2012 by signing an intergovernmental Agreement on raw material, industrial and technological partnership. HYRASIA ONE a subsidiary of Svevind the German-Swedish concern, and the government of Kazakhstan signed an investment agreement on October 27, under which it is planned to build one of the world's largest enterprises for the production of clean and environmentally friendly "green" hydrogen in Kazakhstan in order to ensure security energy and raw material reserves of Europe and Asia on a unique industrial scale,” Kazakh MFA informed.