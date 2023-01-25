Kazakhstan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

1,750 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan to date. Of them, 117 are in hospitals, and 1,633 are at home care, the Ministry of Healthcare reported, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

66 new COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide in the past 24 hours. Another six have COVID pneumonia symptoms.

The condition of six patients is evaluated as serious. Five patients are critically ill, and another two are on life support.

Since March 13, 2020, the total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases countrywide has reached 1,405,564.