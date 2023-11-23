Tokayev names priority areas of CSTO activity under Kazakhstan's chairmanship in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will pass to Kazakhstan on January 1, 2024, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in an enlarged format, Trend reports.

Tokayev proposed a number of priority areas on which CSTO activities should be focused during Kazakhstan's presidency.

For instance, the Kazakh president proposed CSTO cooperation with interested countries and international organizations in the field of security.

The second important area of work was proposed interaction on military cooperation. In the opinion of the leader of Kazakhstan, the regulatory and legal framework for ensuring the operational deployment of the CSTO Collective Forces needs to be finalized.

Tokayev also noted as a priority the development of cooperation in countering international terrorism and extremism. According to him, close attention will be paid to the anti-terrorist component of the collective security system.

Tokayev said the Organization should also counter the trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances.

"It is necessary to increase the effectiveness of joint measures to protect the CSTO space from the penetration of these dangerous products," he said.

Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said that the outlined priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship will be sent to the CSTO member states in the near future.