Italian Neos launches new flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 19. The Italian airline Neos plans to open flights between Astana (Kazakhstan) and Rome (Italy), as well as Astana and Milan (Italy), said the head of Neos airline Lupo Rattazzi, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Rome.

As he noted, the airline also plans to increase the number of flights on the Almaty – Milan route.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that direct flights between countries will give impetus to the development of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian ties and tourism. He noted the high demand for the Almaty-Milan flight, since the launch of which about 70,000 passengers have been transported.

Tokayev also expressed confidence that cooperation with Neos will have a positive impact on the development of civil aviation and the transport and logistics industry in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, as one of the largest private Italian airlines, Neos flies to more than 70 destinations.

The company's revenue in 2022 was $640 million.