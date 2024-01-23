Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Almaty vicinities experience additional minor quakes

Kazakhstan Materials 23 January 2024 15:09 (UTC +04:00)
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. Earthquakes of 4.5 and 4.8 magnitude occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China, the seismic station network of National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

The network noted that the epicenter of the first earthquake was located 263 kilometers southeast of the Kazakh city of Almaty. Residents of Almaty felt tremors of nearly two magnitude.

The epicenter of the second earthquake was located 269 kilometers southeast of Almaty. The earthquake was not felt in the city.

On the night of January 23, a magnitude seven earthquake occurred on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter of the tremors was located on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China.

Almaty felt the tremors of up to four magnitude, with several city residents injured following the earthquake.

