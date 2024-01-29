Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. The next Astana International Forum will take place on June 13-14, 2024 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Trend reports.

As the international community faces increased polarization and geopolitical separation, Kazakhstan is introducing a new talks venue, the Astana International Forum, to bring together efforts to address important global concerns.

The forum provides a venue for high-level delegates from foreign countries, international organizations, enterprises, and academic circles to engage in debate and explore answers to issues such as climate change, food shortages, and energy security.

The Astana International Forum is an international and regional platform for dialogue and a nonprofit organization headquartered in Astana, Kazakhstan. Previously known as the Astana Economic Forum, it has been organized by Kazakhstan's government since 2008.