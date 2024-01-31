Kazakhstan talks major road projects in Kostanay region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. The budget of the road industry in Kazakhstan's Kostanay region amounted to 56 billion tenge (about $124 million) in 2023, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.

He made a remark during a meeting on the topic of the socio-economic development of the Kostanay region.

The PM noted that, using these funds, 700 km of roads between populated areas and 299 streets in populated areas were repaired.

According to him, this year, more than 66 billion tenge (about $146 million) has been allocated from the budget for these purposes.

"An important project for the region to reconstruct the Kostanay-Denisovka highway has been completed. Design work is underway on sections of republican roads. These are Uzunkol – Troebratskoe, Sarykol – border of the North Kazakhstan region" and the road from the border of the Ulytau region to Arkalyk. In the future, after the completion of existing projects, it is planned to reconstruct the Kostanay-Russian border highway," the PM said.

Meanwhile, reconstruction and repairs covered 10,700 km of roads in Kazakhstan in 2023. In the coming years, it is planned to reconstruct major highways with a length of 4,700 km (13 priority projects) as well as repair the main regional roads for 4,300 km.

To date, 13 international transport corridors have been formed and operate in Kazakhstan: 5 railways and 8 roads.