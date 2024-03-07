Kazakhstan gears up locomotives to Mongolia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 7. Kazakhstan has begun supplying locomotives to Mongolia, Trend reports.

As attested by the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the country, as part of the first shipment, four locomotives worth over $4 million each were sent to Mongolia.

The ministry notes that six nations have already placed orders for Kazakhstan's locomotives: Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan. Mongolia became the eighth country to buy locomotives from Kazakhstan.

In Kazakhstan, diesel-electric locomotives are manufactured by two companies: Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty JSC and Elektrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty LLP.

The production capacity of each enterprise is 100 units per year.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia in 2023 will amount to about $133 million.

The structure of trade turnover is dominated by Kazakh exports to Mongolia, which total $124.3 million. Imports from Mongolia, in turn, amounted to $8.7 million.