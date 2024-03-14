Russian QIWI Bank shares details on simplified refund procedure for Kazakhstani citizens

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 14. Kazakhstani citizens will be able to return their money from QIWI wallets with a balance in rubles through a simplified procedure, Trend reports, referring to the QIWI Bank JSC.

"In response to multiple requests from QIWI wallet owners for assistance, the QIWI Kazakhstan team, in collaboration with the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency, has initiated the process of devising a scheme to refund funds from wallets holding balances in rubles, dollars, and euros. We anticipate productive cooperation with the agency and hope to soon provide you with news regarding the simplified and jurisdictionally adapted format for the return of your funds," the statement reads.

On February 21, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) revoked the license of QIWI Bank.

The official announcement stated that this action was prompted by the bank's breach of federal laws governing banking activities as well as regulations set by CBR. Consequently, over the past 12 months, the regulator has applied measures to the bank five times, including imposing restrictions on specific operations on two occasions.

