Kazakhstan's government avails for productive work with EBRD, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. The government of Kazakhstan is ready for productive work with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan intends to expand cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

He made the remark during a meeting with EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Zsuzsanna Hargitai and EBRD Head for Kazakhstan Huseyin Ozhan.

"“The government of Kazakhstan is ready to work productively with the EBRD on the implementation of infrastructure projects, as well as in the areas of green energy, transport and logistics, the development of renewable energy sources, and private business," he said.

According to him, currently, close ties have been established between Kazakhstan and the EBRD, covering a wide range of economic issues.

In addition, the parties summed up the results of joint work for 2023 and identified priorities for 2024.

Meanwhile, the EBRD has invested about 9.8 billion euros in 317 projects in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is the bank's largest and longest-running Central Asian banking business.