Kazakhstan, IFC discuss prospects for co-op in reducing methane emissions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. Kazakhstan and International Financial Corporation (IFC) have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of reducing methane emissions, Trend reports.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Yerlan Nysanbaev and Ekaterina Benjamin, International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Country Officer for Kazakhstan, reviewed the issue.

Thus, from April 15 through 17, an IFC mission was held to obtain consultations with stakeholders on reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas sector and the use of geothermal energy.

In this regard, Nysanbaev and Benjamin reviewed the results of the consultations received.

Ekaterina Benjamin noted that the IFC is ready to assist Kazakhstan in developing a roadmap for reducing methane emissions and technical assistance in developing a methodology for regulating methane emissions.

Meanwhile, according to the World Bank's Greening the Economy of Europe and Central Asia (ECA) report, Kazakhstan will require about $1.15 billion of investment between 2025 and 2060 (6 percent of cumulative discounted GDP) to decarbonize its energy system to reach net-zero by 2060.

To note, Kazakhstan is developing a roadmap for the implementation of the Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality until 2060. The roadmap should be the main tool for the energy transition and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. In this regard, a working group has been created. More than 200 experts take part in its work.