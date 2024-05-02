Singaporean Global DTC presents digital platform of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2. The Singaporean Global DTC has presented the multimodal platform Digital Trade Corridor and the Tez Customs platform of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, event participants learned about the DTC platform's functionality, particularly the Track & Trace service, which allows shippers and forwarders to track cargo location and customs status online, as well as update information on transport documents along the entire Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.



The platform's technical integration for Track & Trace in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has already been completed, and work on integration with Georgia is ongoing. Negotiations are also ongoing with the Chinese and European sides.

In addition, the Tez Customs platform was presented. The platform has developed an automated process for paperless customs transit clearance, including the preparation of preliminary information, automatic registration, and issuance of transit declarations. Due to the implementation of this platform, the time for electronic transit declaration has been reduced to 30 minutes. During the launch period, more than 6,000 customs declarations were processed on the Tez Customs platform.

As the ministry noted, these measures are aimed at ensuring transparency and speed during the passage of transit goods through Kazakhstan along international transport routes.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

Global DTC Pte Ltd., the developer and operator of the DTC platform, is a technology company headquartered in Singapore with resources in Singapore and Central Asia. Global DTC Pte Ltd. is a member of the PSA Group.