Inflation in Kazakhstan continues to decline

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2. Inflation in Kazakhstan declined over the year, reaching 8.7 percent in April 2024 (from 9.1 percent in March 2024), Trend reports.

According to data from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, prices for food products climbed by 6.3 percent (6.9 percent in March 2024), for non-food products by 7.6 percent (8.2 percent in March 2024), and for paid services by 13.5 percent (13.2 percent in March 2024).

Inflation on a monthly basis also slowed down and amounted to 0.6 percent (0.7 percent in March of this year). Prices for non-food products and paid services increased by 0.7 percent; food products - by 0.3 percent.

Among the regions, the highest monthly inflation was registered in the Zhetysu region - 1.1 percent (above the republican average by 0.5 percentage points), and the lowest - in the Abay, Pavlodar, and Turkistan regions - 0.3 percent each.

Furthermore, inflation in Kazakhstan slowed down over the year and amounted to 9.8 percent in December 2023 (in November, 10.3 percent).

Prices for food products over the year increased by 8.5 percent (in November 2023, 9.2 percent), for non-food products, by 9.1 percent (in November 2023, 9.9 percent), and for paid services, by 12.4 percent (in November 2023, 12 percent).

In monthly terms, inflation decreased slightly and amounted to 0.8 percent (previous month: 1 percent).