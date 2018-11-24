Kyrgyz FM on what guides Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy

In its foreign policy, Kyrgyzstan is guided only by national interests, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov told at a meeting with journalists, kabar.kg reports.

He said that neighboring countries are priorities for Kyrgyzstan.

“Our leade Sooronbay Jeenbekov indicated the need to resolve all issues with neighbors as he assumed the presidency. In 2018, the President paid visits to all the neighboring countries, which once again confirms the resolution of all issues,” he said.

At the same time, Aidarbekov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is not guided by the exception principles towards one state.

“We are pursuing a balanced policy for all countries. The European Union is one of the priority partners, our cooperation with Russia is of particular significance,” he added.

