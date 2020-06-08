Kyrgyzstan’s reports 25 new COVID - 19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Monday 25 new COVID - 19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 2032, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told a news briefing that among the newly infected 5 are medical workers, bringing the total to 400 medical workers contracted COVID-19, including 282 recoveries.

He also reported one new virus-related death, raising the nationwide death toll to 23.

1445 people have recovered from the virus, including 20 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

564 people remain hospitalized, and 3 patients are in intensive care.

In total, 2127 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation and another 8509 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors.

2359 tests were carried out in the past day.