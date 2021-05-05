President Sadyr Zhaparov signs decree on Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Decree “On the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic”, the press service of the president said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted by a referendum on April 11, 2021, establishes a presidential form of government, a new procedure for the formation of executive, legislative and judicial authorities.

The head of state, taking into account that the government of the Kyrgyz Republic is considered to have resigned, and guided by Article 4 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic dated May 5, 2021 decided:

To transform the government of the Kyrgyz Republic into the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Consider the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic the legal successor of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Determine the following structure of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic:

- Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry for the Promotion and Protection of Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- State Committee for Ecology and Climate of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic consists of:

- Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic;

- chairmen of state committees.

The following executive authorities operate under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic:

- State Agency for Local Self-Government and Interethnic Relations;

- State Agency for Architecture, Construction and Housing and Communal Services;

- State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovation;

- State Financial Intelligence Service.

This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its official publication.