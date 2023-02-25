Kyrgyzstan's imports of petroleum products significantly increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Kyrgyzstan significantly increases the value of petroleum products imports in 2022, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistic Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the committee, Kyrgyzstan imported petroleum products for $519 million from January through December 2022, which is an increase of almost 45 percent, compared to the same period in 2021 ($359 million).

In the reporting period, Russia became the main exporter of petroleum products to the country.

The value of exports of Russian petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $464 million in 2022, which is a 44-percent increase over the preceding year ($322 million).

The second larger supplier of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan in 2022 was Kazakhstan. The country exported to Kyrgyzstan petroleum products for $17.8 million, with a slight increase of 5 percent, compared to 2021 ($16.9 million).

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan imported petroleum products for $6 million from Türkiye, and $5.8 million from Uzbekistan last year.

Notably, among European countries, Germany’s share in Kyrgyzstan’s petroleum product imports was dominant in 2022 ($4 million).