China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to boost regional co-op in ECO countries

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will contribute to closer regional cooperation and economic development among the member countries of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization), Trend reports.

Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Tekebaev, made the remark while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 12th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He noted that the implementation of railway corridor projects in the ECO region remains a top priority and a strategic task for Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, given recent international events, the importance of the ECO region has increased, especially concerning international transit cargo transportation by road, which has encountered certain difficulties.

Consequently, there is a growing need to enhance cooperation in the field of transportation and transit and to improve connectivity between ECO member countries.

He believes it is necessary to address issues related to eliminating non-physical barriers to cargo transportation by road within the ECO countries. The focus is on addressing issues like visas, transit fees, permits, and equal treatment for international cargo carriers across ECO member countries, especially at seaports. These measures aim to facilitate smoother trade and transportation within the region.

The member states of ECO include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. ECO focuses on enhancing regional connectivity, infrastructure development, and trade facilitation to promote economic growth and stability in the region.

According to Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov, the construction of Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway will begin in 2024.