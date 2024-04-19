Kyrgyzstan boosts exports of oil products

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 19. Kyrgyzstan exported 14,677 tons of oil products in January 2024, which is a 34.5 percent increase compared to the 10,914 tons exported in the corresponding month of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the total value of imports amounted to $10.280 million, which is a 58.5 percent increase compared to January 2023 ($6.487 million).

The majority of oil products were exported to Türkiye, amounting to 10,058 tons, valued at $6.148 million. Uzbekistan followed with 1,204 tons valued at $376,200, while China was third with 968 tons worth $979,100, and the UAE followed closely, importing 861 tons valued at $962,500.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $1.168 billion in January 2024, increasing by 36.8 percent compared to January 2023. Exports totaled $181.3 million, showing a 46.6 percent increase year over year. Imports increased by 35.1 percent from January 2023 to $987.5 million.