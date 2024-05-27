Russian Ural Airlines resumes flights from Sochi to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 27. Russian Ural Airlines has resumed flights from Sochi to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.

According to Sochi International Airport, the first flight departed with 112 passengers on board. Flights from Sochi on Airbus A320 aircraft will depart every Saturday at 9:30 a.m., arriving in Bishkek at 4:25 p.m. local time. The flight duration is 3 hours and 55 minutes.

The return flight departs from Bishkek on Saturdays at 5:40 p.m., arriving in Sochi at 7:10 p.m. local time. The flight duration is 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Ural Airlines is the only carrier on this route, successfully operating since 2021. Over the past years, more than 25,000 passengers have been transported. It is noted that the airline plans to continue these flights until October.

Ural Airlines is a Russian passenger airline that operates both regular and charter flights domestically and internationally. Its headquarters are in Yekaterinburg.