Tajikistan increases imports of petroleum products in 7M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Tajikistan considerably increased the volume of petroleum product imports from January through July 2022, Trend reports citing the asiaplustj.info.

Tajikistan in seven months of this year imported more than 411,000 tons of petroleum products, which is almost an increase of 27 percent compared to the same period of last year.

As reported, the share of petroleum products in the total volume of Tajikistan's imports in the reporting period increased to 12.2 percent.

The Antimonopoly Agency under the Government of Tajikistan reports that during the reporting period around 90 petroleum products were imported from Russia. About 6 percent were bought in Kazakhstan, and only a small part in Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the value of Tajik petroleum product imports in seven months of this year amounted $338.5 million.