Russia, Tajikistan discuss establishment of joint industrial parks

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 16. Russia and Tajikistan discussed the development of cooperation in the industrial sector, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, the issue was addressed during a meeting between the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Sherali Kabir, the Chairman of the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan, Sulton Rahimzoda, and the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, Alexei Gruzdev.

During the discussion, the importance of implementing projects in various areas was emphasized, including the establishment of joint innovative industrial parks, strengthening industrial cooperation between enterprises of the two countries, and presenting local products at events organized by the countries.

According to Tajikistan's National Statistical Agency, industrial production in Tajikistan in 2023, including that of private entrepreneurs, totaled 46.815 billion somoni ($4.279 billion), which is a 12 percent increase compared to 2022 at comparable prices.

Tajikistan's ongoing industrialization strategy for 2022–2026, named the "Years of Industrial Development", aims to increase industrial output by 2.5 times within five years. The strategy sets a target of reaching 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion) by 2026, compared to 39 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021, and includes plans to establish over 870 new industrial enterprises.