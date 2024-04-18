Tajikistan, Uzbekistan explore industrial collaboration opportunities

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 18. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discussed cooperation in the industrial sector, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the issue was addressed during a meeting between Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, and Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The sides explored avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in the industrial field. They also expressed readiness to implement joint projects across various industrial sectors, conduct business meetings, and support the activities of representatives from the private sectors of both countries.

According to Tajikistan's National Statistical Agency, industrial production in Tajikistan in 2023, including that of private entrepreneurs, totaled 46.815 billion somoni ($4.279 billion), which is a 12 percent increase compared to 2022 at comparable prices.

Tajikistan's ongoing industrialization strategy for 2022–2026, named the "Years of Industrial Development", aims to increase industrial output by 2.5 times within five years. The strategy sets a target of reaching 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion) by 2026, compared to 39 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021, and includes plans to establish over 870 new industrial enterprises.