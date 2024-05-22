Georgia's reexport of cars to Tajikistan declines

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 22. Georgia reexported 375 cars to Tajikistan from January through March 2024, which is 54 percent less than the 815 cars in the first quarter of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), the value of the reexport amounted to $5.234 million, declining by 35 percent compared to the figures for January through March 2023 ($8.124 million).

To note, trade turnover between Georgia and Tajikistan totaled $7.430 million from January through March 2024, which is a 24.2 percent decrease compared to the $9.814 million recorded during the same period in 2023.

Exports to Tajikistan stood at $7.271 million, decreasing by 25.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023 ($9.814 million). Imports from Tajikistan reached $159,200 this year, with no imports recorded from January through March 2023.