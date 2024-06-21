Azerbaijan names reasons for holding early parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The reasons for holding an early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan have been revealed, Trend reports.

Speaking at today's session of the Azerbaijani parliament, the parliament chair, Sahiba Gafarova, pointed out that the timing of global events and parliamentary election of socio-political significance in Azerbaijan coincides with November.

According to her, it's evident that during the period of the COP29 conference and other events, it's advisable for the country's parliament to be fully operational.

"The full formation of the new convocation of the parliament will create conditions for the uninterrupted implementation of legislative activities. It's also inevitable that certain restrictions will be introduced in our country due to the upcoming events. Another main task of the state is to ensure the unhindered organization of full voter participation in the election.

Taking all this into account, the New Azerbaijan Party members approached me. They proposed to appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the holding of an early election," she added.

To note, the previous parliamentary election in Azerbaijan was held on February 9, 2020.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

