US would spare no effort in delivering successful COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan - Antony Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The United States would spare no effort in delivering a successful COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as he spoke on the phone with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, Antony Blinken hailed the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the United States is determined to continue supporting the normalization of relations between the two countries. He invited the parties to sign the peace agreement shortly. Noting the importance the United States attaches to its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, the Secretary of State underlined the constructive cooperation between the two countries in achieving common goals in climate change and energy sector. Antony Blinken said that his country supports renewed and stronger bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.