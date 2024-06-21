Georgia's GDP shows significant growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Georgia's GDP for the first three months of 2024 amounted to 18.9 billion lari ($6.8 billion), showing an 8.4 percent growth compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

During the reporting period, the deflator was 3.1 percent, and GDP per capita reached 5.1 billion lari ($1.9 billion).

Meanwhile, the highest growth was recorded in the fields of education, real estate, public administration and defense, information and communications, and construction.

A decline occurred in the supply of gas, electricity, steam, and air conditioning, as well as in the mining industry.

In the GDP structure, the largest shares are held by trade, manufacturing, and real estate operations.

To note, based on preliminary estimates, the nominal GDP of Georgia last year amounted to 80.2 billion lari ($28.9 billion).

