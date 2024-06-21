Kyrgyzstan urges German banks to open correspondent accounts in country

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 21. The first deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, suggested that German banks take into consideration setting up correspondent accounts in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet, he made this statement during a meeting with the Managing Director of German AKA Bank, Mark Venchik, on the sidelines of the Kyrgyz-German business forum in Frankfurt am Main.

Kasymaliev said that the opening of these accounts would be a significant step in strengthening mutual cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers is taking decisive measures to increase trust in Kyrgyzstan's banking system.

He also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing and developing cooperation with Germany. Kasymaliev pointed out that the forum provides a good opportunity for exchanging views, ideas, and plans for further developing mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

In response, Mark Venchik expressed his readiness to cooperate in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in renewable energy, logistics, and the mining industry. The Managing Director of AKA Bank also highlighted the great potential for cooperation in healthcare and the extraction of critical minerals.

Venchik positively noted the trends in Kyrgyzstan's economic development, the significant strengthening of budgetary discipline, and the improvement of macroeconomic indicators in recent years.