Kyrgyzstan, Germany ink several papers following joint business forum

Photo: The Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 21. Several documents were signed following the Kyrgyz-German business forum themed "Kyrgyzstan Economic Day in Frankfurt am Main," Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The signed agreements are:

- memorandum of understanding between the Green Energy Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the German-French banking group "ODDO BHF";

- contract for the supply of agricultural machinery for leasing purposes between Ayil Bank OJSC, MTS Standard Agroservice LLC, and Amazonen-Werke;

- contract for the supply of agricultural machinery for leasing purposes between Ayil Bank OJSC, MTS Standard Agroservice LLC, and Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik.

Speaking at the forum, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, noted that, over 32 years of mutual cooperation, German partners have implemented a number of socially significant projects in the country.

The official particularly highlighted the opening of the Tuberculosis Clinic and the Perinatal Center in Bishkek, built and equipped to the most modern standards.

"Joint trade turnover over the past four years, from 2019 through 2023, has increased by 5.5 times, including imports – almost six times. Also, more than 180 joint Kyrgyz-German enterprises operate in Kyrgyzstan," he emphasized.

Kasymaliev pointed out that the fiscal reforms undertaken have created the most liberal tax regime in Central Asia in Kyrgyzstan.

"German companies and entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of all the opportunities available in Kyrgyzstan and actively invest in joint ventures," he added.

