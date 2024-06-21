It is long overdue to officially terminate non-functional OSCE Minsk Group’s activities and all associated institutions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. It is long overdue to officially terminate the non-functional OSCE Minsk Group’s activities and all associated institutions to officially close the chapter on the conflict, which is a relic of the past, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as he spoke on the phone with U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the long-standing successful cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. He hailed the fruitful collaboration between the delegations of both countries in the fight against climate change and the preparations for COP29, and thanked the United States for their intention to support the successful hosting of COP29. The head of state emphasized Azerbaijan's value for relations with the USA and supported further strengthening and elevating the bilateral ties to a qualitatively new level.

During the phone conversation, they expressed satisfaction with the high-level exchange of letters between our countries, reciprocal visits of delegations, and shared their views on important issues such as human rights, democracy, and respect for the rule of internal laws in countries.