Türkiye announces its population size by 2040

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Türkiye's population will reach 100.3 million people by 2040, Executive Vice President for Health at QNB Sigorta ve Emeklilik A.S Melda Şuayipoglu said during a panel discussion themed "Health Insurance in the Post-Pandemic Era" on the second day of the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum 2024 (AIIF-2024) today in Baku, Trend reports.

She highlighted that the average age of the population will be 38.5 years.

"According to forecasts, by 2040, Türkiye's population will reach 100.3 million people. This data reflects a significant increase compared to 2020, when the population was 83.6 million. The forecasts show a substantial increase in the number of people over the age of 65, whose share will rise from 9.5 percent in 2020 to 16.3 percent in 2040.

At the same time, the proportion of the population aged 0 to 14 is expected to decrease from 22.8 percent in 2020 to 19.3 percent in 2040. These demographic changes indicate an aging population and require the adaptation of the country's social and medical systems to the new conditions," she added.

To note, the first day of the forum was held on June 20.

The first day of the forum, organized with the strategic support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan, and 'Xprimm' International Company, featured speeches by CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev, and other government officials.

The two-day forum is also featuring panel discussions on topics relevant to the local and global insurance markets, such as motor and health insurance, as well as the role of insurance in climate risk management.

