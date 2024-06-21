Tajikistan, Turkmenistan discuss regional economic cooperation

DUSHANBE. Tajikistan, June 21. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have discussed regional economic cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Vafo Niyatbekzoda, and the Hakim of Turkmenistan's Balkan Province, Ashirmyratov Khojamyrat.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation between the regions of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in various sectors, including economy and trade, investments, industry, agriculture, education, and culture.

To note, in April of this year, five cooperation documents were signed between the countries during an official visit by the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. These documents include:

- An Agreement on Cooperation between the Center for Advanced Training and Retraining of Diplomatic Service Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

- An Agreement between the executive body of state power of the city of Khujand of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the Hokimlik of the city of Arkadag of Turkmenistan on the establishment of sister city relations.

- An Agreement on Cooperation between the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the Government of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan.

- A Memorandum between the Institute of Geology, Seismic-Resistant Construction, and Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.