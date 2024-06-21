It is important to cease Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, enshrined in its constitution - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. It is important to cease Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which are enshrined in its constitution, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as he spoke on the phone with U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

Noting that peace has been ensured in the region, and that the Azerbaijani side was an initiator of the text and underlying principles of the peace treaty, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the ongoing efforts to advance the normalization process and the peace agenda on a bilateral basis. Praising the United States’ determination to contribute to the peace agenda, the head of state underscored the importance of Armenia ceasing its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which are enshrined in the constitution, relevant laws, and internal regulations of Armenia, in order to advance the peace agenda.