Russian business keen to grow mining in Tajik Sughd

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 3. Formula Sveta (The Formul of Light), a Russian company, has expressed interest in collaborating on the development of the mining industry in Guliston city in Tajikistan's Sughd region, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the chairman of the Sughd, this statement emerged during a meeting between the region's chairman, Rajabboy Ahmadzada, and the management of the Russian company, represented by Sergey Isakov, along with Li Kuang Dao, the chairman of the board of directors of Orient Investment JSC, an international investment fund. The meeting was held in Khujand.

During the discussion, the Sughd leader highlighted existing opportunities in the region and explored investment prospects across various sectors of the economy, with a specific focus on mining industry development.

In response, the management of the Russian company expressed interest in revitalizing the operations of the Adrasmon mining enterprise in Guliston.

Plans include the introduction of modern equipment and technological lines to achieve this objective, ultimately aiming to fully restore the enterprise's capacity upon project implementation.

Formula Sveta primarily engages in efficient activities within the mining industry, as well as in the production of electrical tools and equipment, boasting a broad scope of operations.