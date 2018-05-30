Turkmenistan to become member of GS1 AISBL bar coding organization

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 30

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan's national organization for bar coding will become a member of GS1 AISBL, an international organization for creation and implementation of common standards, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan said in a statement.

The activities of GS1 Turkmenistan laboratory are aimed at the introduction of a world-wide multi-industry system of identification, bar coding and electronic communications based on GS1 international standards.

"The opening of the verification laboratory allowed controlling the compliance of bar codes with international standards, which also contributes to the smooth promotion of goods from Turkmenistan abroad, and its competitiveness in the international market," the message says.

The services of GS1 Turkmenistan laboratory are used by hundreds of public and private sector enterprises, and individual entrepreneurs, which are provided with a set of high-quality services that contribute to implementation of global standards.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news