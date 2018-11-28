Discussions on Lapis Lazuli project underway in Turkmenistan's Avaza (PHOTO)

28 November 2018 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

On November 28, 2018, the International Conference of Ministers of Transport of the States Parties to the Agreement on Transit and Transport Cooperation (Lapis Lazuli) began its work in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in the city of Turkmenbashi, said a message from Turkmen embassy in Baku.

At the beginning of the conference, a congratulatory message from the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, addressed to the participants of the International Conference of Ministers of Transport of the States Parties to the Agreement on Transit and Transport Cooperation (Lapis Lazuli) was read out.

Then the heads of the delegations participating in the International Conference of Ministers of Transport (Lapis Lazuli) made their presentations: Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan M.Chakiyev, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Achilbai Ramatov, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey Jahit Turhan, Minister of Transport of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Tahmasi Mohd Hamid and Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Akaki Sagirashvili.

Also in the first part of the international conference, delegations discussed issues such as the role of interstate cooperation in the development of the international transport corridor Lápis-Lazuli and the importance of logistics companies in the development of transport corridors.

The budget of the project, which is aimed at facilitating transit logistics and simplifying customs procedures, is estimated at $2 billion. This large-scale project is aimed at increasing the economic integration of countries in the region and increasing trade.

According to the Lapis Lazuli project, railways and highways will connect the city of Torghundi in the Afghan province of Herat with Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, and further with the Caspian port of Turkmenbashi. The corridor will extend to the new port of Baku in Alat, going further through Tbilisi to Ankara with branches leading to Poti and Batumi in Georgia, and go ahead from Ankara to Istanbul.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Planned freight traffic volume along Lapis Lazuli Corridor announced
Economic News 09:17
Turkmenistan lobbies for transport corridor from Afghanistan to Europe through Azerbaijan
Economic News 13 November 15:24
Turkmenistan plans to mull Lapis Lazuli project with Azerbaijan
Economic News 27 October 09:55
Turkmenistan co-ops with World Customs Organization
Economic News 15 October 12:19
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 7 September 13:18
What benefits can Lapis Lazuli project bring to Azerbaijan?
Economic News 6 September 15:44
Latest
Tashkent hosting first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products
Economic News 10:56
Saudi Arabia has two options for oil production: Capital Economics
Oil&Gas 10:37
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows
Finance 10:34
South Korean company interested in building highway in Kazakhstan
Economic News 10:30
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull joint economic projects
Economic News 10:26
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 10:22
OIC to hold 7th Ministerial Conference on role of women in development
Arab World 10:16
Turkmenistan aims to further strengthen partnership with EU
Turkmenistan 10:15
Uzbekistan becomes member of International Organization for Migration
Tourism 10:14