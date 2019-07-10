Moon Jae-in: Seoul aims to develop cooperation with Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

In his letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in drew attention to the “joint efforts to develop cooperation”, Trend reports referring to the letter published in local media.

Korea and Turkmenistan can achieved common prosperity, implementing various projects agreed upon during my [President Moon Jae-in’s] visit (in April), the letter says.

In April 2019, a package of bilateral intergovernmental documents was signed after the summit talks in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, including a program of economic cooperation and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies.

Agreements aimed at developing partnerships in the textile industry, transport, oil and gas, health care and the medical industry were also signed. In addition, Turkmenistan suggested that the Republic of Korea consider implementing joint energy projects.

In this regard, the importance of the implementation of projects in this area was noted, particularly in the processing of oil and gas, the production of gas chemical products, and the training of petrochemical complex personnel.

South Korean companies are prominently represented in the Turkmenistan's market. Several projects are implemented with their participation, such as the construction of a natural gas refinery at the Galkynysh gas field (the second largest in the world), high-octane gasoline production units at an oil refinery in the city of Turkmenbashi, a polymer plant in Kiyanly settlement, and a plant for the production of petrol and natural gas in Owadandepe.

