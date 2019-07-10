Moon Jae-in: Seoul aims to develop cooperation with Turkmenistan

10 July 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

In his letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in drew attention to the “joint efforts to develop cooperation”, Trend reports referring to the letter published in local media.

Korea and Turkmenistan can achieved common prosperity, implementing various projects agreed upon during my [President Moon Jae-in’s] visit (in April), the letter says.

In April 2019, a package of bilateral intergovernmental documents was signed after the summit talks in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, including a program of economic cooperation and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies.

Agreements aimed at developing partnerships in the textile industry, transport, oil and gas, health care and the medical industry were also signed. In addition, Turkmenistan suggested that the Republic of Korea consider implementing joint energy projects.

In this regard, the importance of the implementation of projects in this area was noted, particularly in the processing of oil and gas, the production of gas chemical products, and the training of petrochemical complex personnel.

South Korean companies are prominently represented in the Turkmenistan's market. Several projects are implemented with their participation, such as the construction of a natural gas refinery at the Galkynysh gas field (the second largest in the world), high-octane gasoline production units at an oil refinery in the city of Turkmenbashi, a polymer plant in Kiyanly settlement, and a plant for the production of petrol and natural gas in Owadandepe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japanese curbs seen as chance for South Korean chipmakers to cut stockpiles
Other News 10:49
Turkmenistan holding auction for sale of state property
Economy 10:18
Turkmenistan implements its first incubation poultry project
Economy 09:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmentehnogurlushyk to buy communication equipment via tender
Tenders 09:39
Turkmenistan awaits start of construction of Pakistani section of TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 9 July 18:18
Turkmenistan, Italy mull business partnership prospects
Turkmenistan 9 July 15:25
Latest
Japanese curbs seen as chance for South Korean chipmakers to cut stockpiles
Other News 10:49
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Economy 10:43
Analyst: maintenance of interest rate of US FRS will not put pressure on AZN rate
Finance 10:42
Azerbaijani bank sees reduction in problem loans by 13.5%
Economy 10:37
International reserves of Kazakhstan down by nearly 9%
Economy 10:35
TAP expects 100% of pipes in Greece, Albania to be in ground by late 2019
Oil&Gas 10:34
Baku hosting working meeting as part of NATO program (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 10:31
Number of flights decreases in Turkey
Economy 10:30
Turkmenistan holding auction for sale of state property
Economy 10:18