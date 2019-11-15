EU implementing border management program in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The EU has organized a regional seminar in Ashgabat as part of the Border Management Program in Central Asia (BOMCA), Trend reports citing the Turkmen State Customs Service.

The event was dedicated to interagency cooperation in the field of joint strategic management, the report said.

The seminar was attended by representatives of Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Turkmen and Uzbek border and customs authorities. The experts were the employees of Latvia’s State Border Guard, Latvia’s State Revenue Service and the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.

The main goal of the seminar is to strengthen interagency cooperation by developing practical recommendations on joint strategic management in border agencies, the report noted.

The main strategy of the BOMCA Program is to promote stability and security of Central Asian countries through integrated border management and regional cooperation.

BOMCA assists Central Asian countries in their pursuit of regional economic development and facilitates trade in Central Asia, with neighboring countries and between the countries of Central Asia and the EU member states.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and sea borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

The BOMCA program began its activities in Central Asia in 2003.

