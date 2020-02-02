Ashgabat to host regional meeting on poaching in Caspian Sea

2 February 2020 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Discussions over the protocol on cooperation in the fight against poaching in the Caspian Sea will take place in Ashgabat on Feb. 3-5, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Government.

Moreover, a discussion of the draft agreement on cooperation in the field of scientific research in the Caspian basin will be held at the regional level on Feb. 6-7.

Representatives from the relevant ministries and departments of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan are expected to participate in the events.

The agenda includes the text of the protocol, in particular, defining the competent authorities responsible for the implementation of this document, the mechanism, forms and framework of cooperation of the Caspian littoral states in the designated area.

The Caspian Sea is the largest inland water body in the world, not connected to the world ocean and having important climate-forming significance. It is unique with the presence of diverse flora and fauna, including the world's largest schools of sturgeons.

Turkmenistan's state news agency earlier noted in its commentary that today all economic activity in the Caspian Sea needs strict scientific support, must be based on a holistic perception of the natural and anthropogenic processes that are taking place, as well as a monitoring and forecasting system.

