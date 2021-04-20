Turkmenistan joins WIPO Patent Law Treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Atageldi Haljanov, handed the document of accession to the Patent Law Treaty (PLT) to Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang, Trend reports with reference to "Turkmenistan: Golden Age" electronic newspaper.

Tang noted that Turkmenistan became the 43rd country to accede to the PLT, and expressed readiness to provide all possible assistance with regard to other WIPO documents to which Turkmenistan may join.

The director-general of WIPO stressed the importance of working together with Turkmenistan to develop a program for the development of the intellectual property system in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

As reported, Turkmenistan jointly with WIPO prepared a draft program for the development of the intellectual property system of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

According to the information, the project provides for taking comprehensive steps to solve the tasks set in the mentioned issue.

The project was prepared in the framework of strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and specialized structures in the field of technology and innovation, and in particular, with WIPO.

Also earlier, WIPO said it is ready to assist Turkmenistan in improving distance education.

WIPO is a part of the UN that deals with the use of the intellectual property. Turkmenistan joined WIPO in 1995.

WIPO is the oldest international organization in the field of intellectual property protection, which was formed on July 14, 1964. Since 1998, the WIPO worldwide academy is engaged in training human resources in the field of intellectual property protection. It has a distant learning center that allows receiving education via the Internet.

